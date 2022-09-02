Tony Khan On Which AEW All Out Match He Thinks Is a ‘Dream Match’

Tony Khan appeared on AEW Unrestricted (h/t WrestlingInc) this week to promote this weekend’s AEW All Out event. The show is headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against CM Punk, and also features Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho. Khan called Danielson vs. Jericho a “dream match.” Highlights from his comments are below.

On Danielson vs. Jericho being a ‘dream match’: “It’s a dream match. Long before AEW existed, long before anybody even imagined AEW was even a possibility, this was a dream match. Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson have not had a one-on-one match in almost 10 years and both of them have come so far in their careers since then … Bryan Danielson and the run he’s been on in AEW is one of the greatest run of wrestling matches that I’ve ever seen, and Chris Jericho, I really believe, this is the best Chris Jericho we’ve seen.”

Danielson and Jericho last wrestled in 2013 while both were in WWE.