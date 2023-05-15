Tony Khan Weighs In On WWE’s Sale, Says It Will Be Good For Wrestling

Tony Khan had previously expressed interest in buying WWE before Endeavor acquired it, and he recently shared his thoughts on the sale. Khan spoke with The Maggie and Perloff Show for CBS Sports Radio and shared his thoughts about the sale and how it’s a benefit for wrestling, and you can see some highlights below:

On how far AEW’s interest in buying WWE went: “I can’t speak to that, except to say that I was interested. And I think it’ll be also very interesting to see what happens with that sale.”

On the sale being good for the industry: Certainly in many ways, it’s a big positive to the pro wrestling business, and I think the huge attendance numbers and TV & streaming numbers for pro wrestling, and the great sales for AEW on PPV, and all the big merchandising numbers show that pro wrestling is really back as an industry in many major ways in 2023. And aew is a big part of the conversation, so I think that’s all been really positive for us.”

