Tony Khan Is Optimistic About AEW Collision’s Ticket Sales In Canada

AEW Collision has not had the best ticket sales for its upcoming tour of Canada, but Tony Khan believes that they will pick up soon. Khan recently spoke with John Pollock and Brandon Thurston for Wrestlenomics and and addressed the slow ticket sales for the shows in Canada, which will follow this Saturday’s debut in Chicago. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the show’s ticket sales in Canada: “I think with these Collision events, people don’t know what to expect. We’ve got really strong numbers for the show in Chicago which is going to turn out to be one of the biggest TVs we’ve done all year … I think that bodes very well for the future.”

On his expectations for the shows’ sales: “I’m excited to see what happens with our tour in Canada for both Dynamite and Collision… I do think we’ve got a great chance to promote these events coming up, not just on Dynamite but also by having a great debut for Collision to build a lot of buzz for the upcoming episodes.”