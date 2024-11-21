Tony Khan Says He’s Optimistic About Mina Shirakawa Staying Around AEW More

Tony Khan has enjoyed having Mina Shirakawa on AEW TV and is optimistic that we’ll see more of her there going forward. Shirakawa has been a big part of the AEW women’s division when she’s been available, and Khan spoke about his belief that she will be able to be around a bit more regularly on the AEW Full Gear media call.

“I am optimistic to keep Mina with us a lot,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Mina Shirakawa fits in very well in AEW and she has been a great part of the show. We’d like to have her here as much as possible. Coming up after Full Gear, I’m optimistic that Mina Shirakawa can join us more frequently and we’ll see what that can be as far as her schedule with AEW and STARDOM simultaneously.”

He continued, “We have a great relationship with STARDOM now and I love working with STARDOM, Mr. Okada, and the great Bushiroad executives. Mina Shirakawa is a great star for STARDOM and also, now, a great star for AEW in America and all over the world. I feel Mina Shirakawa adds a lot to AEW and I would like her to stay indefinitely, more regularly, and be with us more frequently. Thankfully, STARDOM is open to that and they’ve been very kind about opening her schedule up to us. I expect to see Mina Shirakawa a lot in AEW going forward.”

Shirakawa and Mariah May are having a champagne celebration on Saturday’s Full Gear PPV.