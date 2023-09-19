Tony Khan Talks Outside Projects for AEW Talent and Announcing CM Punk’s Firing

Speaking recently with Insider, AEW owner Tony Khan shared his thoughts on extending the promotion’s reach and roster outside the wrestling industry. He also explained his perspective on announcing CM Punk’s firing from AEW in Punk’s hometown of Chicago. You can find a few highlights from the interview below.

On working outside the wrestling industry to draw more fans for AEW: “I always love when people come up to Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander and talk about how they saw them on an episode of “Floor Is Lava” on Netflix. And you have Chris Jericho being in a bunch of movies. And a number of wrestlers have done music — Brody King is a musician, Darby Allin has worked with a number of musicians. We’ve brought hip-hop stars like Rick Ross into AEW. The biggest celebrity crossover has to be when we brought Shaq in. If I were a kid today seeing someone like him do AEW, that would have gotten me into wrestling. I really am focused on getting AEW stars involved in projects outside of wrestling as much as possible. Darby Allin is actually talking to me about climbing Mount Everest.”

On why he chose to talk about CM Punk from the top of the ramp to a Chicago crowd: “Chicago is home to my family. I grew up in Champaign. I’ve been going to the United Center since it was first built when I was 11. My family was at the show, countless friends, everyone I grew up with. It meant a lot to go out and speak to the fans and be able to put on a great show. … You can’t see everybody’s face from the center of the ring. You have to choose one side of the crowd to face when you’re in the ring. And I wanted to be able to see everybody. I felt like, I’m not a wrestler and I don’t need to be in the ring, and for this moment, I thought I would just sit down and talk to everybody. That’s why I brought out a chair. And when I was done and walked backstage, the first person I saw was Ricky Steamboat and he said, “That was great, you turned the crowd. You turned them around. That’s so hard to do, and you did it.” I felt I at least owed that much to the wrestlers and the fans, to go out there and talk to everybody.”