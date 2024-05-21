wrestling / News

Tony Khan Announces Overrun For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will have an overrun, as announced by Tony Khan. Khan posted to Twitter on Monday to reveal the news while hyping the episode, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

“Thank you all who watch AEW!

This week is @AEW’s 5 year anniversary!

We’re celebrating Sunday where it all began 5 years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand!

But first, we have an exciting go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we’ll have an overrun on Wednesday!”

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan, Jeremy Thomas

