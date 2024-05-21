Tony Khan Announces Overrun For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will have an overrun, as announced by Tony Khan. Khan posted to Twitter on Monday to reveal the news while hyping the episode, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

But first, we have an exciting go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we’ll have an overrun on Wednesday!”

We’re celebrating Sunday where it all began 5 years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand!

“Thank you all who watch AEW!

Thank you all who watch AEW!

This week is @AEW's 5 year anniversary!

We're celebrating Sunday where it all began 5 years ago: #AEWDoN ppv @MGMGrand!

But first, we have an exciting go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Thanks to @TBSNetwork, we'll have an overrun on Wednesday!

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 20, 2024