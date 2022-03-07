Tony Khan Says He Owes Chavo Guerrero a Call Over Removal From AEW Roster Page

Tony Khan addressed Chavo Guerrero’s removal from the AEW roster and Guerrero saying he didn’t answer a call about it during the post-AEW Revolution media scrum. As you may recall, Guerrero was taken off the roster page while he was working as a wrestling coordinator on Young Rock and Guerrero said it was news to him. He later said that he had tried to contact Khan about it and heard nothing back.

During last night’s media scrum, Khan said that he did miss a message of Guerrero’s and explained the situation. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not calling Guerrero back: “I am going to call Chavo. To be honest, I was a little surprised because I only missed one message from him, and then he went to the media after he missed one message … I definitely owe him a phone call, but I was a little surprised to hear that. I do like him a lot, Chavo could walk in here right now and I would be very pleasant with him. But when I saw that, it was kind of like a busy week as we have a show every day.

“Wednesday we did Dynamite and Elevation, then we shot Dark in Orlando, and then we shot Rampage live. To be fair when Chavo was here, all of this was crammed on Wednesday. So maybe he didn’t know I had such a busy week. But he did just reach out this week and I haven’t gotten back to him yet. I will talk to Chavo, it’s fair enough.”

On Guerrero’s absence from AEW: “I don’t want to say how much he got paid to be the stunt coordinator for Young Rock, but he got paid a huge amount of money. He asked if he could take time off and leave, and I said, he was not under contract. He was on a weekly deal. I said, ‘I would love to have you back, and I do like you a lot, and you did a great thing.’ We will make our plans going forward without him here … We went on and we’ve done a lot of great stuff, and I really liked him, he did great stuff. ”