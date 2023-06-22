– During today’s media call for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, Tony Khan was asked if the mystery partner for Sting and Darby Allin at the event will be WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Khan shared his comments on Goldberg. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on his past talks with Bill Goldberg: “I have had nice conversations with Bill about being involved with AEW at times. It’s a good thought. I don’t know if it would be the perfect fit for who Sting and Darby are going to bring to Collision this weekend, but I also want to leave all the doors open for them and their partner for Forbidden Door. It would ideally be somebody that would step in and be a good fit for the Forbidden Door show. Bill Goldberg is a legend in pro wrestling, one of the biggest names in the sport, and I have certainly had nice conversations with him at times.”

On who the mystery parter will be: “As for who Sting and Darby bring in this weekend, there have been a lot of guesses, and a lot of them have been more in line with New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s biggest names. Goldberg has gone over and competed in New Japan too. I’ve had nice talks with Bill about doing things with AEW, and that’s probably all I can say.”

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, Sting, Darby Allin, and their mystery partner will take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.