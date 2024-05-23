Tony Khan Calls Path To All In Summer Series a ‘Unique Opportunity’ For AEW

AEW will take up a residency in Arlington, Texas for its Path To All In Summer Series, and Tony Khan spoke about the upcoming run on the Double or Nothing media call. The Path to All In Summer Series was announced last week and will feature several episodes of AEW Collision from July 20th to August 17th as well as ROH Death Before Dishonor. Khan spoke about the series on the media call and how it came about. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On how the series came about: “It’s interesting. The city of Arlington gave us a great opportunity there and favorable terms. It’s a great market for pro wrestling and a great venue. For us, that was a unique situation. If there are more opportunities in great markets with great venues and cities that want to bring AEW in, anytime that’s all lined up, I definitely think there would be a lot of interest on our part in working with that kind of situation. It’s something to keep an eye on for our shows.”

On the opportunities the series brings for AEW: “I do think it’s a unique opportunity for the Collision path to All In and an opportunity to differentiate between the two hour packages of Collision and Dynamite. Having some of the most passionate, loudest, most loyal wrestling fans on the entire planet in the Dallas-Metroplex area and the great fans in Arlington makes a lot of sense for us and can help us build up those shows at such an important time of the year for us. I definitely think if those goes really well, and we’re expecting it to go really well, it could be a model for other future series like this.”