Tony Khan Says Paul Walter Hauser Will Compete In ROH

Tony Khan has confirmed that Paul Walter Hauser will have a match in ROH. Hauser has appeared on ROH TV as he challenged QT Marshall to a match due to their encounter at AEW Revolution. That match has not been confirmed, but Khan told Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement that Hauser will be wrestling in the promotion.”

“Paul Walter Hauser, who has commentated in AEW and is going to be wrestling for us in Ring of Honor,” Khan said (per Fightful). “He’s going to be wrestling for Ring of Honor and he’s a great commentator for us in AEW.”

Hauser competes regularly on the independent circuit and in MLW. He is currently on the big screen in The Naked Gun and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which both released in July.