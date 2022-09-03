Tony Khan Says People Not Getting Along Backstage In AEW Can Be a Positive

Tony Khan isn’t sweating reports of people not getting along backstage in AEW, saying that such a situation can actually be a positive. Khan was asked by NBC Chicago about recent reports of issues between talent backstage such as CM Punk and Hangman Page or Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.

“I’m actually pretty excited about it. I think our roster is going to be stronger than it’s been in a long time,” Khan said (per Fightful). “There is a lot of competition for spots. As long as everybody is being professional, it’s professional wrestling, the first word is professional. The second word is wrestling. This is not a doll factory or a normal place of business.

He continued, “Our product here is professional wrestling matches. People not liking each other, not getting along, can actually be positive, as opposed to most workplaces where people not getting along is detrimental. Not everybody needs to get along in the pro wrestling business, they don’t all need to be friends to do this. I’ll be honest, a lot of pro wrestlers don’t like each other, that’s fine with me. I don’t think people watch wrestling to watch people be friends.”

AEW is set to host All Out on Sunday in Chicago on B/R Live, FITE TV and PPV.com.