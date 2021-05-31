Tony Khan Personally Apologized To Hikaru Shida After Willie Urbina Incident

It was reported over the weekend that AEW fired Spanish broadcaster Willie Urbina after he mocked the accent of Hikaru Shida on commentary for last Friday’s Dynamite. During a post-show media scrum (via Fightful, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the incident and revealed that he personally apologized to Shida after it happened.

He said: “I didn’t think there was any excuse. I was not happy. Afterwards, I heard what was said and having our commentators involved with what was said about her, who I also apologized to, I thought it was best for the company to make this decision.“