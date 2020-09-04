wrestling / News
Tony Khan Personally Invited Several Guests, Including NXT Fans, To Wednesday’s Dynamite
September 4, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW President Tony Khan invited several guests to this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which had a limited crowd due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
The guests included fans who had been laid off in the Orlando/DeLand area, along with those affected by the recent tornado. When Khan learned that several Orlando-area NXT fans were helping clean-up efforts from that tornado, he invited them all to the show. He also inited a family that were fans and had been affected by the tornado.
