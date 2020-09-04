wrestling / News

Tony Khan Personally Invited Several Guests, Including NXT Fans, To Wednesday’s Dynamite

September 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Khan AEW Double or Nothing

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW President Tony Khan invited several guests to this past Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which had a limited crowd due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The guests included fans who had been laid off in the Orlando/DeLand area, along with those affected by the recent tornado. When Khan learned that several Orlando-area NXT fans were helping clean-up efforts from that tornado, he invited them all to the show. He also inited a family that were fans and had been affected by the tornado.

