AEW News: Tony Khan Personally Timed Debut Episode of Dynamite, No One Watched NXT Backstage, Rating For AEW Replay At 10 PM ET

– PWInsider reports that Tony Khan personally timed out the debut episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT this past Wednesday. This resulted in an extra two or three minutes at the end of the last segment, which left them some room after the six-man tag for a little more TV time to devote to the post-match beatdown.

– There were no monitors backstage at the Dynamite taping broadcasting the WWE NXT episode. AEW did not pay attention to what was going on with the other show as they produced their own, according to PWInsider.

– The 10 PM ET replay on Wednesday night of Dynamite brought in 400,000 viewers.