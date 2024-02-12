Tony Khan Shares Pic With Shaquille O’Neal, Says He’s ‘Still Undefeated’ In AEW

Tony Khan wants everyone to remember that Shaq is undefeated in his AEW career. The AEW president posted to his Twitter account to share a photo of himself and the NBA star, as you can see below. He captioned the photo:

“Still undefeated in @AEW, the greatest man ever @SHAQ!”

Shaq is 1-0 in his AEW career, having teamed with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet on the March 3rd, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite. His pro-wrestling career also includes an appearance in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, which was won by Baron Corbin.