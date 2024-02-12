wrestling / News

Tony Khan Shares Pic With Shaquille O’Neal, Says He’s ‘Still Undefeated’ In AEW

February 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shaq AEW Dynamite vs. Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet, Tony Khan Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan wants everyone to remember that Shaq is undefeated in his AEW career. The AEW president posted to his Twitter account to share a photo of himself and the NBA star, as you can see below. He captioned the photo:

“Still undefeated in @AEW, the greatest man ever @SHAQ!”

Shaq is 1-0 in his AEW career, having teamed with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes & Red Velvet on the March 3rd, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite. His pro-wrestling career also includes an appearance in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32, which was won by Baron Corbin.

