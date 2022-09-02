wrestling / News
Tony Khan Discusses His Plans For AEW Following All Out
September 2, 2022 | Posted by
In a recent Forbes interview, Tony Khan talked about the larger strategies at play for his management of AEW and goals once All Out is done this weekend. You can see a highlights from the interview below:
On his ongoing plans for AEW going forward: “Coming out of the [All Out] pay-per-view, I want to make a really strong push for AEW Rampage, and it involved a lot of the top talent coming back. And then, we’ll have the depth to put the top stars regularly back on Rampage again. This summer, even with a lot of people out, we’re looking at 13 straight weeks of Dynamite in the top two shows on Wednesday on cable and the vast majority have been number one.”
