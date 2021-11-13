Tony Khan Plans On Keeping AEW PPVs At Four Hours

Fightful reports that during a media scrum ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear PPV, AEW President Tony Khan said that he plans on keeping the company’s PPV at four hours in length.

He said: “For the big four AEW pay-per-views, I think we found a great length that works very well for us. We’ve had really great reviews for the pay-per-views we’ve done, particularly All Out, which was the best feedback we’ve ever had on anything we’ve ever done on any show. It’s the most revenue we’ve ever brought in for any pay-per-view and the best the fans and critics have received any of the shows. I really like the format and length of the shows, the four-hour main card, plus the Buy-In with a pre-show match or two. It’s a good length of the card and we found something that works for us really well.“