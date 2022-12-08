Tony Khan Says He Plans To Strengthen The Cards For AEW Rampage

Tony Khan says that he’s planning to boost the star power of the cards for AEW Rampage in order to boost the show’s ratings. During Wednesday’s media card in support of Saturday’s ROH Final Battle, Khan was asked about the fact that Rampage has been ina ratings slump and what plans he has to turn the trend around.

“I definitely am looking to put strong matches on Rampage,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I think we’ll have a big card this week. With the depth of the roster, I think it’s a time for me to really put all hands on deck to put the strongest shows I can on Friday. And I always try to listen to the feedback from the fans, so going forward, I’m going to try to put things on the Friday show that I think will have the best chance to bring in that audience.”

Rampage has averaged a 0.11 demo rating and 418,000 viewers in the last four weeks, compared to a 0.158 demo rating and 461,000 viewers for the 2022 average as a whole. Last Friday’s show marked a ratings low with a 0.08 demo rating, while the audience of 361,000 was the low for the regular timeslot.