Tony Khan Plans To Lend His Support To ROH For Final Battle
In his weekly interview on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan discussed a variety of topics, including his thoughts on ROH Final Battle on Saturday and his plans to support the show.
When asked about the end of an era for ROH, Khan noted that he wishes the company the best while mentioning he would be doing some things to help the event (via Fightful):
“I do want to wish those folks with Ring Of Honor the best. I’ll be doing some things to support them in this last show to make it a good show for them. I love pro wrestling and I love helping pro wrestling fans, and even the other companies sometimes. But yeah, over the weekend, I am gonna lend some support to them and try and help them out because it’s the right thing to do.”
ROH Final Battle will take place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland and stream live on FITE TV.
