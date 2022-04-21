Tony Khan Plays Down Rumors Of Dana White Attending AEW Show In Las Vegas

In an interview with Robbie Fox for My Mom’s Basement (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan played down comments Jim Ross made about UFC President Dana White attending an AEW event in Las Vegas next month. The company will have Dynamite, Rampage and the Double or Nothing PPV at the end of May. Here are highlights:

On Jim Ross claiming Dana White will attend an AEW show: “Well, I don’t know about that, I think JR may be bold in those comments. We did have a great time with Dana and Hunter. I don’t want to commit to those guys that they’re definitely going to be there, but they’ve been great friends to me. I was talking to those guys about our show coming up in Vegas, Double Or Nothing, and we also have a big show coming up at The Form, June 1st for Dynamite. So, I would love to have Dana and Hunter come to AEW. Dana has been such a great friend to me, so hopefully, we can host him, like they’ve hosted us.”

On building new stars in AEW: “As far as young wrestlers going forward who I think could be pillars for the future, without putting that name on them so we aren’t stealing anybody else’s gimmick. I think young core wrestlers for the future would include Daniel Garcia, absolutely. I think he’s a huge part of what we’re doing going forward. You know, in addition to him I think Wheeler Yuta. I think people have seen how hard he fought against Jon Moxley, and how hard he fought against Bryan Danielson. Also, the progression he made during his three matches with Jon Moxley. Getting just slaughtered the first time out, then having a very respectable effort the second time. Not a classic match, not an epic, but much more respectable than his first match. Then the third match taking it to Jon, everything he’s got. Also accepting the punishment from Jon, taking the punishment from Jon, and asking for more. The crowd found a new respect for Wheeler Yuta, and that has carried over. I think we saw that this past week on the live Rampage that the fans are still really excited about Wheeler Yuta, he got the, ‘Yuta, Yuta,’ chants. So, I think he’s a huge wrestler going forward for us too. That’s another really important one.”

On Jade Cargill: “Another wrestler who is early in their career, who I think is somebody that we could build around, and is a great champion already is Jade Cargill. Jade is young in her wrestling career as a college athlete, who has only been in pro wrestling for a little over a year. But, in that time she’s dominated competition, and she’s only going to get better. She’s not only gotten better in the ring, but I think the promos, the character of Jade Cargill. We have learned so much about who Jade is and what makes her a great champion. I think fans want to see more of that.”