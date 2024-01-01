Tony Khan Weighs In On Possibility Of More International AEW PPVs

Tony Khan recently discussed the potential of AEW adding more international PPVs to its lineup. Khan spoke about the possibility during last week’s media call promoting Worlds End, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc:

On the success of All In: “We’re very focused on London for All In, and I think it’s very important to have the attendance from all over Europe. We had many fans from France and Germany, and I talked to a lot of them on that weekend around Wembley. There were people from all over the world, including the great European fans who came to Wembley Stadium.”

On possibly going to other countries: “It certainly is a very exciting opportunity for AEW to visit France and Germany and do shows and tour. I think it’s important for us to also represent to everybody what it meant to us to have fans from all over the world attending Wembley Stadium and what the multi-million dollar gates represent.”