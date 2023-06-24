Tony Khan Weighs In On Possible WWE & UFC Crossover After Endeavor Sale

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on the potential for WWE and UFC to crossover following the completion of WWE’s sale to Endeavor. The AEW head spoke with CNBC and was asked about the potential for the companies to crossover once they are merged into TKO Group once the sale to Endeavor closes.

“In terms of business, I think both companies are focused on pro wrestling, in terms of AEW and WWE,” Khan said (per Fightful). “Working with outside sports is great, but for me in AEW, our primary focus is the fans, and for us that’s the wrestling fans.”

He continued, “Whenever you can bring in people from outside pro wrestling, celebrities or athletes or both, it can be very exciting, and there is a lot of history in the business of great cross promotions involving celebrities and wrestling, and athletes from outside of wrestling coming into pro wrestling. Alternatively, there have been some not-great promotions that other people, outside of AEW, at times have done.”