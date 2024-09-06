Tony Khan Sees Potential In a AEW Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match

Tony Khan says that he does see the opportunity for a women’s Casino Gauntlet match in AEW down the line. There have been three Casino Gauntlet matches, most recently at AEW All In, and Khan was asked about the potential for a women’s iteration during the media call for AEW All Out. You can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Earlier this year, All Elite Wrestling introduced a new match stipulation in the form of a Casino Gauntlet, in which competitors enter at regular time intervals until one has gained a pinfall or submission for the win. So far, AEW has hosted three Casino Gauntlets, with Will Ospreay claiming victory in the first two, while Christian Cage won the most recent at AEW All In. On the AEW All Out media call, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of bringing this stipulation to the company’s women’s division, whether at All Out or elsewhere in the future.

On the potential match: “It would be great to advertise and build up in the future. And the Casino Gauntlet match is something that I invented this year, and it has really taken off. All three of them have been incredibly well received. They’ve also all been in hometowns of mine, with the great Casino Gauntlet we’ve done in Los Angeles. First one was in Jacksonville, then Los Angeles, then Wembley Stadium in London.”

On possibly hosting the match at a future All Out: “I would absolutely love to bring Casino Gauntlet to Chicago [the site of All Out] at some time. And I do think a women’s Casino Gauntlet match can be a tremendous match too at some point. So, it is something that I have thought about and would like to do in the future.”