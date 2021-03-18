Tony Khan Praises AEW Dynamite Main Event, Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker Share Post-Match Comments

– As noted, last night’s AEW Dynamite featured a bloody, violent Lights Out match between Thunder Rosa and Dr. Britt Baker. Following the match, AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for both women and the matchup on Twitter.

Tony Khan tweeted, “What a great main event, thank you to everyone who joined us tonight for the Lights Out Match, @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker, the culmination of a classic rivalry as a 4 month story paid off in one of the greatest & most memorable main event matches ever on #AEWDynamite!”

– Dr. Baker and Rosa also tweeted out some of their own post-match comments on Twitter following Dynamite, which you can view below. Britt Baker wrote, “The bad news is… you forgot to kill me. Face of the women’s division. #AEWDynamite”

Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa commented, “My goal in life has always been to champion things for those women who don’t belong, who are ostracized and criticized, for those who are push aside and not taken serious. This win was bigger than me. It was for you! Never allowed anyone to tell you don’t belong… #LaMeraMera”

