AEW News: Tony Khan Praises Fyter Fest Opening Match, MJF Promo Online, Best Friends Get a Ride to Arena
– Tony Khan was very happy with how the opening match of AEW Fyter Fest night one turned out. The AEW president posted to Twitter to praise the Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow match:
Our opening bout on Fyter Fest night 1 was an awesome awesome match! We have a great night of wrestling ahead here tonight on #AEWDynamite, I promise, and Chris Jericho @IAmJericho will continue to be amazing on commentary!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 2, 2020
– AEW posted video of MJF’s promo from before his and Wardlow’s match with Jurassic Express:
Do you agree with @the_mjf?
Watch night one of #FyterFest NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BXpbrRgtCc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 2, 2020
– The Best Friends showed up to Fyter Fest and their AEW World Tag Team Title match in a mini van driven by Trent’s mom, as you can see below:
