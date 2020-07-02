wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Praises Fyter Fest Opening Match, MJF Promo Online, Best Friends Get a Ride to Arena

July 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW

– Tony Khan was very happy with how the opening match of AEW Fyter Fest night one turned out. The AEW president posted to Twitter to praise the Jurassic Express vs. MJF and Wardlow match:

– AEW posted video of MJF’s promo from before his and Wardlow’s match with Jurassic Express:

– The Best Friends showed up to Fyter Fest and their AEW World Tag Team Title match in a mini van driven by Trent’s mom, as you can see below:

