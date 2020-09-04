Tony Khan Praises Brock Lesnar, Declines to Comment on Rumors He Could Join AEW

Brock Lesnar being a free agent is one of the big news stories right now, and Tony Khan was asked whether Lesnar could be showing up in AEW during a media call promoting All Out. It was reported earlier this week that Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE and asked about whether he’s spoken to or has interest in Lesnar, Khan said he wasn’t ready to comment.

“I can’t comment on that at this time,” Khan said. “But I’ve enjoyed Brock’s work for many years. He’s a great fighter and a great wrestler. I don’t think people talk enough about what a great worker Brock Lesnar is. He’s one of the great working big men I’ve ever seen, one of the the great athletes in history of the wrestling business. I have so much respect for him. But yeah, I couldn’t comment on that.”

Lesner’s contract with WWE expired recently and the two sides were unable to come to a deal. A report noted that it is believed when Lesnar is ready to wrestle again he’ll give Vince McMahon a call and that if WWE needs Lesnar, they will give him an offer he can’t say no to. AEW, meanwhile, presents All Out this Saturday on PPV.

