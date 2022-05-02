Tony Khan Praises Cash Wheeler vs. Dax Harwood, Says It Will ‘Stand The Test of Time’

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan praised the match between Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood from last week’s Dynamite. It which was the first-ever meeting between the two and Khan said it will ‘stand the test of time.’

He said: “It’s a great match, and it’s absolutely worth repeat viewing. It was a great way to start a great show. I thought Dax versus Cash was an amazing match. It was very much the kind of great wrestling match you want to have, especially in a tournament like the Owen Hart Cup. Both men fought really hard, but there was only one place on the line in this match. CM Punk also brought so much to the match on commentary, I thought, which is another reason why it’s probably worth checking out again. When they wanted to do it, it was a cool idea. I think the way it came out, definitely got people talking about this is going to be something very different. They’re a great tag team and obviously put that first and foremost, even on the introduction for the match. So it was a very cool detail, absolutely. That’s a match that will stand the test of time. Frankly, FTR have been in a lot of matches in 2022 already that will stand the test of time. We’re not even through April yet, and how many great matches have FTR been involved in this year? So many.”