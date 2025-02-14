In an interview with Wrestle Radio Australia (via Fightful), Tony Khan praised the recent work of Harley Cameron and spoke about her improvement as a wrestler over the past year. Cameron has received praise from fans in the last few months for her work, and will face Mercedes Mone for the TBS title at Grand Slam Australia.

Khan said: “She’s had great matches. She’s been doing a great job. Harley’s had a bunch of great matches in that time. She’s been doing great promos but I think it’s important to point out that Harley works really hard on wrestling and she’s gotten much much much better in the past year. She’s really an amazing athlete and what she’s done for her experience level is really really impressive. I think Harley Cameron, she does so many things well, she’s a great singer, she’s a great actress, she’s a great puppeteer, she’s very very talented person but she’s also become an excellent wrestler and she’s improving so fast. We’ve seen her get better and better in the ring and this is a massive opportunity for Harley Cameron in her home country in front of these fans that will believe in her.”