Tony Khan Thinks Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone ‘Have the Makings of One of the Best Commentary Teams’ for AEW Dynamite

– As previously reported, former AEW World champion Chris Jericho will be on commentary for this week’s AEW Dynamite with Tony Schiavone. AEW President Tony Khan recently had high praise for Jericho and Schiavone’s work on this week’s pre-taped show. You can see his Twitter comments below.

Tony Khan tweeted, “Chris Jericho @IAmJericho & @tonyschiavone24 have amazing charisma; I think they have the makings of one of the best commentary teams I’ve ever heard in 30 years as an obsessed wrestling fan. Jericho & Tony debut as a duo this Wednesday on an all-new #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET on TNT.”

Dynamite returns with a new episode tomorrow night on TNT at 8:00 pm EST.