Tony Khan Praises Recent WWE Shows, Says It’s Good For Wrestling

In an interview with Superstar Crossover (via Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan had some praise for WWE’s product now that Triple H has taken over creative and explained why it’s good for wrestling overall.

He said: “The challenge would be, and I’d like to say something positive on the end too, the challenge would be is that we’re more likely to compete for the same wrestlers because our vision of wrestling is probably a bit closer together than with his predecessor. I do think there are a lot of advantages. The shows they’ve been doing are generally better than the shows they were doing before the change, which is good for the wrestling business. It’s a little bit different than what we were going up against before. In terms of me being the CEO of AEW, I see some positives and some negatives, but I see a lot of positives. There are a lot reasons why it could drive some interest in wrestling and people coming back to watch more wrestling and those people are inherently going to most likely also check out AEW. If you’ve been away from wrestling and you’re a big fan of it, then there’s a good chance you’re very familiar with a lot of the top stars of AEW, including the world champion CM Punk, the interim champion Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and many others. Somebody stepping back in and watching wrestling again would have a lot of interest in that. Frankly, if you’re interested in good wrestling shows, those are people you’re going to be interested in checking out. There are a lot of interesting possibilities for the future. Sure, it poses some challenges, but I think there are a lot of positive things happening in wrestling right now.“