In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan spoke about working with Ricochet, which he said he enjoyed doing, and praised his wrestling ability.

He said: “One of the least-liked men in our locker room and somebody I’m a big fan of as a wrestler but he’s a very challenging personality, very hard to work with, really weird guy and that’s Ricochet. He has really turned the fans and I think he’s a great, great, great wrestler and to be honest I like working with because I think he’s such a great talent in the ring.He is in really top fighting condition and I think Ricochet is a great wrestler; I don’t think he’s a great guy.”