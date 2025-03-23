wrestling / News
Tony Khan Praises Ricochet’s Ability, Says He Likes Working With Him
March 22, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with the Battleground Podcast (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan spoke about working with Ricochet, which he said he enjoyed doing, and praised his wrestling ability.
He said: “One of the least-liked men in our locker room and somebody I’m a big fan of as a wrestler but he’s a very challenging personality, very hard to work with, really weird guy and that’s Ricochet. He has really turned the fans and I think he’s a great, great, great wrestler and to be honest I like working with because I think he’s such a great talent in the ring.He is in really top fighting condition and I think Ricochet is a great wrestler; I don’t think he’s a great guy.”