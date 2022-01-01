Tony Khan Praises Women’s Street Fight on AEW Rampage

– AEW President Tony Khan had high praise for the Street Fight featuring Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Penelope and The Bunny on last night’s edition of AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash. You can view his comments below.

Khan wrote on the matchup, “Thank you + congratulations to all 4 women @annajay___ , @TayConti_, @thePenelopeFord & @AllieWrestling for an incredible Street Fight on #AEWRampage, one of the most brutal wrestling matches ever on tv & will surely stand the test of time! Thank you to everyone watching Rampage!”