– During this week’s media call for Friday’s ROH Final Battle, ROH Owner Tony Khan hyped up the upcoming ROH Women’s Championship bout with Athena defending her title against Billie Starkz. Khan praised both women ahead of their upcoming title contest.

Speaking on Athena and Starkz, Khan stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “It’s really great working with two amazing professionals. You sometimes forget how young Billie is because she’s very mature past her age and has great ideas and input. And Athena is one of the best wrestlers in the world and is doing, I think, the best work of her career to this point right now in the moment as we speak.” Khan added that Athena and Starkz “have so much chemistry and some fun ideas” going into their title match.

The main event title bout between Athena and Billie Starkz is scheduled for Friday, December 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.