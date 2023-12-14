Tony Khan Praises the Work Ethan Page Has Been Doing in ROH

– Ahead of tomorrow’s ROH Final Battle 2023 event, AEW CEO and ROH Owner Tony Khan discussed Ethan Page facing Tony Nese in an I Quit Match at the event during the media call for tomorrow’s show. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on booking Ethan Page in ROH: “He said, ‘Please put me in ROH anytime, I wanna do it, and he’s had some great matches and become a staple of the program and then his involvement with Tony Nese. I think has been great for the both of them and shows the value they add to any wrestling program.”

On Nese and Page’s I Quit Match: “I think it’s been two great wrestlers getting an opportunity to showcase themselves.”

The match will go down tomorrow at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. ROH Final Battle 2023 will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.