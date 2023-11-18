Tony Khan Predicts That Sting Will Go Out in a ‘Blaze of Glory’

– During yesterday’s AEW Full Gear media call, Tony Khan discussed the end of Sting’s in-ring career, and Khan predicted that Sting will go out in a “blaze of glory.” Tony Khan said on the WWE Hall of Famer (via Fightful):

“For Sting, I expect he will go out in a great blaze of glory. Nobody tries to talk Sting into doing the insane things he does in these matches. He’s always trying to push the limits. It goes to show that he just wants the fans to have a good time and that’s a mindset Sting has brought to wrestling for so many years. Now, in 2023, these past couple of years, I think Sting has been crazier than ever and done some of the wildest stuff he’s ever done in wrestling in his 60’s and we want to make sure we give him a great last run in AEW.”

At tonight’s AEW Full Gear, Sting will team with Darby Allin and Adam Copeland against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a six-man tag team match. The event is being held at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California, and it will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

Sting’s set to retire and wrestle his final match at AEW Revolution in March 2024.