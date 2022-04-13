Tony Khan Previews Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Says Show Will be ‘All Action’ With ‘Great Matches’

– AEW President Tony Khan appeared on today’s Busted Open Radio, and he previewed tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Khan, tonight’s Dynamite will feature a “stacked line-up” with “all action” and “great matches.” Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on what to expect for tonight’s Dynamite; different format for tonight’s show: “On TBS there’s a great history of pro wrestling and great wrestling specials. And they used to have two-hour Clash of the Champions specials, and you’d get a great night of pro wrestling. Tonight feels similar where you’ve got a stacked line-up. It’s going to be all action, great matches. I think tonight will focus on big main event action. There will be some interviews in the show, but the way I have formatted there maybe aren’t as many long interviews you’d typically have, or not as much time allotted at least for people to talk. We’ll see if everybody sticks to those times. There’s a lot of time allotted for the matches.”

Tony Khan on Minoru Suzuki vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Title: “Another real dream match-up that everybody is really looking forward to, I think, is Samoa Joe vs. Minoru Suzuki for the Ring of Honor TV Title. We saw both men arrive in Ring of Honor at Supercard a few weeks ago, as Suzuki arrived and won the Ring of Honor TV Title for the first time. This is the first championship Suzuki has ever won in America, so it’s pretty historic in his great career. It’s a crazy dream match-up tonight.”

On the 25th anniversary of Barely Legal: “That is incredible to think about that Barely Legal was 25-years ago today. Time flies. It’s amazing, and I’m really grateful to have the opportunity to put our own great wrestling show on tonight on TBS. But so many of the great matches, so many of the great stories in recent wrestling history came from ECW.”