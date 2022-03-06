Tony Khan Promises a Great Night for Fans Watching AEW Revolution

– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan is promising fans a great night for AEW Revolution 2022. You can check out his Twittermessage hyping up tonight’s show below:

“Today is one of the biggest days of the year in pro wrestling #AEWRevolution on pay-per-view; I promise that tonight will be a great night for all of the wrestling fans watching around the world + for all of the fans here live in Orlando! Thank you to everyone who supports @AEW!”

AEW Revolution 2022 is being held at the Addition Financial Arena tonight in Orlando, Florida. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view at 8:00 pm ET. The Buy In pre-show starts on AEW’s Official YouTube Channel and Bleacher Report at 7:00 pm ET.