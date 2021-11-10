Tony Khan Promises ‘Big Moments’ for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, New Segment & Updated Lineup

– AEW President Tony Khan posted a message earlier via Twitter, hyping up this week’s AEW programming, including the promise of “great wrestling” and “big moments” on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of this weekend’s Full Gear event. Tony Khan wrote the following:

“TONIGHT opens a huge week of wrestling, we’re hours from the go-home Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live coast to coast across America TONIGHT @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT the final Dynamite before FULL GEAR on ppv Sat. I promise great wrestling + big moments Tonight on @AEWonTNT!”

Additionally, AEW has confirmed another segment for tonight’s Dynamite. Tony Schiavone will speak to the Inner Circle before the team’s Minneapolis Street Fight against Men of the Year and American Top Team at this weekend’s Full Gear event.

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight on TNT at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Kenny Omega and Adam Page Contract Signing for Full Gear match

* Bryan Danielson vs Rocky Romero (w/Orange Cassidy)

* Dr. Britt Baker, Rebel, and Jamie Hayter vs. Tay Conti, Anna Jay, and Thunder Rosa.

* PAC vs. Dax Harwood

* Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin and Lio Rush

* Tony Schiavone speaks to the Inner Circle