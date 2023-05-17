wrestling / News
Tony Khan Promises More Information On AEW Collision On Tonight’s Dynamite
May 17, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan commented on the announcement of Collision and said there would be more information tonight on Dynamite.
He wrote: “Today’s a great day for AEW + it’s only the start of great times ahead! #AEWCollision starts one month from today on Saturday, June 17 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama! We have more info on Collision + a great night of wrestling on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS TONIGHT!”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2023
