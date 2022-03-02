Tony Khan Promises New Storylines Will Begin At AEW Revolution

In an interview with DAZN, AEW President Tony Khan promised new storylines for the company will begin at the Revolution PPV this Sunday.

He said: “Really, this is perhaps the best card we’ve ever assembled. We’ve hit our stride with our PPV offerings recently and you can see that with what we tried to deliver to our fans in 2021. We want to continue to give our fans excellent quality when they sit down to watch AEW. We can’t just deliver one big show then be satisfied. We have to keep moving forward. At Revolution, with the names involved, I think you’re going to see an excellent wrestling show. I’m very confident that the talent will deliver in the ring, but it’s also important that we use the show to build what we want to do for the rest of the year. This is going to be a show where some storylines end, but you’re also going to see new storylines emerge. We’ve built into this show so well in recent weeks, and you’ll see the hard work pay off at Revolution.“