Tony Khan Promises Surprise For ROH Supercard of Honor
In a post on Twitter last night, AEW President Tony Khan promised a surprise for ROH Supercard of Honor next week. Khan recently purchased Ring of Honor and has said he will be booking it as well as AEW. Supercard of Honor happens in Dallas on April 1.
He wrote: “I promise to work hard to make ROH Supercard a great ppv + a show to carry on the incredible 20 year legacy of @ringofhonor. I’ll continue to make announcements on the card; I might even have a trick up my sleeve (which I wouldn’t announce).”
I promise to work hard to make ROH Supercard a great ppv + a show to carry on the incredible 20 year legacy of @ringofhonor. I'll continue to make announcements on the card; I might even have a trick up my sleeve (which I wouldn't announce).
PPV on @FiteTV
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 22, 2022
