wrestling / News
Tony Khan Promotes ROH World Title Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage features a ROH World Championship match, and Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype the match. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the title against Dax Harwood on tonight’s show and Khan posted to Twitter to promote the bout, writing:
“At the end of ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor 2022, newly crowned #ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO came out with @WheelerYuta to stare down @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR after they retained the ROH World Tag Team Title
TONIGHT
ROH World Title
Claudio vs Dax
FREE on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama”
Rampage features the following full lineup tonight:
* AEW World Championship Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dax Harwood
* Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe
At the end of ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor 2022, newly crowned #ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO came out with @WheelerYuta to stare down @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR after they retained the ROH World Tag Team Title
TONIGHT
ROH World Title
Claudio vs Dax
FREE on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More On Investigation In To AEW All Out Brawl, Who Else Witnessed It
- Tommy Dreamer Says MJF Shouldn’t Have Referenced WWE & Triple H In AEW Dynamite Promo
- Details On Backstage Mood At AEW Dynamite, Mentions Of All Out Drama Not Permitted On Show
- Ken Anderson on the Misdiagnosed Injury That Caused Him to Lose the MITB Briefcase