Tony Khan Promotes ROH World Title Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

September 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tonight’s AEW Rampage features a ROH World Championship match, and Tony Khan took to Twitter today to hype the match. Claudio Castagnoli will defend the title against Dax Harwood on tonight’s show and Khan posted to Twitter to promote the bout, writing:

“At the end of ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor 2022, newly crowned #ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO came out with @WheelerYuta to stare down @DaxFTR & @CashWheelerFTR after they retained the ROH World Tag Team Title

TONIGHT
ROH World Title
Claudio vs Dax
FREE on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama”

Rampage features the following full lineup tonight:

* AEW World Championship Tournament Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin
* ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) vs. Dax Harwood
* Serena Deeb vs. Madison Rayne
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe

