Tony Khan Gets Involved With Rap Battle Against Max Caster After AEW Dynamite
Max Caster got his rap battle with Tony Khan following tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After Wednesday’s show went off the air, Caster came out to call out Khan for the rap battle he had challenged the AEW President to earlier this week.
Khan did come out, and called rapper Lil Uzi Vert up to help him out with the rhymes. You can see a clip of Khan introducing Vert below. Wrestling Inc reports that Khan joked at one point, “To all the clickbait sites out there, I’m not actually suspending The Acclaimed again.”
Khan eventually brought out the Varsity Blonds who brawled with the Acclaimed.
Tony Khan brought out Lil Uzi Vert to help him in a rap battle, AEW is crazy. 😂pic.twitter.com/xbU9z9dYav
— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) September 23, 2021
