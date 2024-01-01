Tony Khan Addresses Ratings Decline of AEW Dynamite

During a media call to promote AEW Worlds End (via Wrestling Inc), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the ratings decline of AEW Dynamite during 2023, noting that it’s above the overall cable decline. He said that pro wrestling in general still performs better than a lot of cable television has.

Khan said: “You say Raw is down 8% and Dynamite’s down 10%. That’s very similar, and both of those are ahead of the decline in cable television. Cable television is down a lot more than 10% year-over-year. And both of us, Raw is down 8% and Dynamite down 10%, are beating the hell out of gravity. And both of us are looking at a big pay raise this year, for Dynamite and Raw.“