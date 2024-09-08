Tony Khan On Fan Reaction To Hangman Page Burning Down Swerve Strickland’s Home

AEW Dynamite had a fiery conclusion last week, and Tony Khan has weighed in on the reaction to the Hangman Page-Swerve Strickland segment. Wednesday’s show saw Page burn down Strickland’s childhood home that the latter had just bought, and Khan was asked about the moment on the media call before AEW All Out late last week. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the fan response to the segment: “The response… has been overwhelmingly positive. I think we have had a fantastic response from the fans who thought this was a great ending to the show. If we were in another line of work, people would be shocked by this. But in wrestling, I think people saw it coming in some way, and still were blown away by it. It was something that made a lot of sense, and it was one of those great wrestling ideas and one of those great wrestling moments. I think that it has helped build more interest in a pay-per-view that has been really coming together fantastic since we got back from Wembley Stadium.”

On wrestling’s momentum overall right now: “It’s a boom time in wrestling. This is a golden age for the sport. This is a great time to be in wrestling, and AEW is a huge part of the wrestling conversation happening today … When you look at that, historically, I think the affinity of fans is at an all-time high.”