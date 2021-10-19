Tony Khan Reacts to AEW Rampage Topping WWE Smackdown in Head-to-Head Ratings

Tony Khan couldn’t help but react to the news that AEW Rampage scored higher than WWE Smackdown in the demo rating for their head-to-head segments on Friday night. As previously reported, Rampage beat Smackdown in the 10 PM to 10:30 segments in the demo rating with a 0.25 to Smackdown’s 0.218. Smackdown scored higher overall viewership for that half-hour period with 878,000 viewers to Rampage’s 603,000.

Khan posted to Twitter to celebrate the win within that particular criteria, writing:

“LET’S GO @AEW FANS, WRESTLERS, STAFF! EVERYONE, LFG #AEW!!!!”

He also retweeted his own post from last week where he said he “can’t wait to finally beat your main show [Smackdown] head-to-head” and took a shot at sports business reporter Darren Rovell, who had posted the non-public overall viewership numbers for Rampage over the weekend, writing:

“Here’s a story nobody leaked to you over the weekend but I’ll give you rn, dog: @AEW got a big victory over WWE after WWE aggressively extended their Friday show 30 minutes & loaded it up head-to-head 10-10:30pm vs #AEWRampage, with AEW Rampage winning 328k to 285k (+15% margin).”