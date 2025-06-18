Tony Khan Reacts To Warner Bros. Discovery Splitting Into Two Companies, Says AEW Has A Great Relationship With Both

As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is set to split into two different companies. One company will be Streaming & Studios, while the other will be Global Networks. In an interview with Yahoo Finance (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan reacted to the news and said that his company has a great relationship with both sides.

When asked what the news means for AEW’s media rights deal, he said: “That’s a great question. I know that AEW, for both sides of where Warner Bros. is going, we have great relationships with everybody at the top. Both on Global Networks and Streaming & Studios. Mr. Zaslav himself put our deal together. Gunnar (Wiedenfels), who will be running Global Networks, also was very involved in our deal as the CFO. The two of them and Bruce Campbell really negotiated this deal with AEW and myself and my team. So, on both sides, we’ve got the great relationships and both sides that really love AEW and have come to be great partners with AEW. So, for us, it’s been a big year in 2025 and now we’re kind of on both sides of that equation. We are a big part of TBS and TNT, the crown jewels of the Global Network side and then we’re also a huge — now — part of Streaming & Studios with AEW streaming every week so it’s exciting.“