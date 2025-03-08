Tony Khan Recalls Taking TK Driver, Getting Physically Involved in AEW

In an interview with Sedano & Kap (via Fightful), Tony Khan spoke about getting physically involved in AEW last year, which involved him getting attacked by members of the Elite. He took a TK Driver and was also attacked by Jack Perry before Darby Allin saved him.

He said: “That was not by design. I was a victim of the spike piledriver, the deadliest move in professional wrestling. It was from one of the greatest tag teams of all time, the Young Bucks. They are the Executive Vice Presidents of the company, along with Kenny Omega, and they were trying to make a powerplay, and I’m the President. They wanted to control the business, so they put me down. They spike piledrived me, but I survived and showed up at the NFL draft in a neck brace. Wrestlers went out for revenge, a man was set on fire. Jack Perry, Hollywood royalty himself, the son of Luke Perry, was set on fire by Darby Allin, coming to my aid. Certainly, when that happened, I have gotten pulled out of my chair with a headset on and my shirt ripped apart and thrown down on the set. Just as that happened, less than a second and a half later, a split second after I got thrown down on the ramp, Darby Allin came out with a flamethrower and set Jack Perry on fire.“