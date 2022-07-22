Tony Khan References Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says He’s ‘Longest-Tenured CEO’ In Wrestling

Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE has the wrestling world talking, and of course that’s going to mean Tony Khan. Following the news that McMahon is retiring from WWE, Khan posted to his Twitter account to note that he is now “the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.”

Khan wrote in full:

“Thanks to you wrestling fans and your great support of @AEW, I’m grateful to now be the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.

Thank you very much to every single person who watches @AEWonTV!

See you for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT

*TONIGHT*!”