Tony Khan References WWE’s Saudi Travel Woes in Response to CM Punk

– AEW President Tony Khan had a little spice to throw WWE’s way as he responded to a tweet by CM Punk that “no one is safe” from his WWE Backstage work. As previously reported, Punk took to Twitter and said that he is going to talk about the good and bad in wrestling, noting that “no one is safe” from his opinions on the FOX Sports 1 show.

In addition to tagging Vince McMahon, Punk tagged Khan who had his own response. As you can see below, Khan made reference to WWE’s well-publicized Saudi Arabia travel issues where their stars were stranded after Crown Jewel. Despite rumors that the whole thing was a result of a dispute by Vince McMahon and the Saudi government over money, WWE has stood by its statement that mechanical issues were at fault.